Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $477.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

