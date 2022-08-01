Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Aflac has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 108,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

