Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $133.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,943. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

