Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 28,485 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

