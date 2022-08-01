Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 12,953 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

