Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,358,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $165.94 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

