Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,090,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

