Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.58 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

