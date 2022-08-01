Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.12 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $216.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

