Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.50 ($1.53) target price from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.94) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Up 4.4 %

AF opened at €1.34 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.13. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($14.95).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.