Aire Advisors LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $156.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a market cap of $423.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.