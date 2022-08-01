Aire Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.31 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average of $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

