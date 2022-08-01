Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
