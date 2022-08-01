Aire Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,508,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.51 on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

