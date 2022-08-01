Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.57) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Aixtron Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €25.13 ($25.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €27.99 ($28.56). The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

