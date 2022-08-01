Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

