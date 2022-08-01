Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,882. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

