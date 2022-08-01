Algorand Hits 1-Day Volume of $143.68 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $143.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00100801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00248684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008360 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,414,047 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,175,125 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.