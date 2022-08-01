Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Alico has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

