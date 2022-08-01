Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading Up 0.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$57.66 and last traded at C$57.21. Approximately 1,263,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,737,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.6293406 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.