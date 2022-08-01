Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

ERH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 25,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

