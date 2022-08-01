Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ERH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 25,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

