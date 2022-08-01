ALLY Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, ALLY has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $13,549.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

