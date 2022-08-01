Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Trading 15% Higher This Week

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00006596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and $11.47 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

