Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $582,814 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

