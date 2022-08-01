Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE opened at $18.67 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $582,814. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.