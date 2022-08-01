Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

