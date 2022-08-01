Aluna.Social Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,407.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $243,733.50 and approximately $64,407.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

