Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.11 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

Amedisys Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

