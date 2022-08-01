American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,642,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.