Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.