Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.