Americana Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.20. 15,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,455. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

