Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 147,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,774. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

