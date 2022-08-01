Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.5 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. 109,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

