Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $253.26. 11,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,250. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

