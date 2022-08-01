Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $97.25. 30,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

