Americana Partners LLC Sells 81,086 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,086 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. CWM LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.