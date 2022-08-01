Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COLD opened at $32.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.