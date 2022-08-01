AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $67,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.08. 10,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,911. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

