Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.