AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $673,042.87

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $673,042.87 and $3,640.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

