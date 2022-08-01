Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target at $68.30

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

DLVHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €69.50 ($70.92) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

