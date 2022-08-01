Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 514

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 514 ($6.19).

Separately, Barclays lowered Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.06) to GBX 323 ($3.89) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($33,397.59).

Synthomer Stock Up 0.9 %

About Synthomer

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 235.53 ($2.84) on Monday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 218.20 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.25.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

