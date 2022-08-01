Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 514

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 514 ($6.19).
Separately, Barclays lowered Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.06) to GBX 323 ($3.89) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($33,397.59).
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
