Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $31.38

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.78 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

