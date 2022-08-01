AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ANGO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

