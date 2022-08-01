Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 50,339 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.