Apollon Limassol Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,168.51 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $433,168.51 and approximately $179,726.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00100947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00253047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008660 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.