AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stake Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. 21,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,678. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

