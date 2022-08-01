Arena Investors LP Buys New Stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 497,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Executive Network Partnering makes up approximately 3.2% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 50.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

NYSE ENPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

