Arena Investors LP Purchases New Position in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,736,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXH traded down $10.08 on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,141. Industrial Human Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

